There is a growing sense across British Columbia that something has gone deeply wrong inside the Conservative Party of BC. What began as quiet concern is now moving into open questioning from members, organizers, and even sitting MLAs. The issue is no longer isolated complaints or internal disagreements. It is systemic, and it is accelerating.

At the center of this storm is the party’s membership database.

Multiple individuals have now come forward with consistent reports that the system is no longer under proper control. Accounts previously terminated are somehow reappearing and being reactivated. Members who have unsubscribed from communications continue to receive emails. These are not minor administrative glitches. They point to a breakdown in governance, oversight, and possibly security.

When a political party loses control of its membership system, it loses control of its foundation. Membership data is not just a list. It is the mechanism through which leadership races are decided, candidates are nominated, and internal legitimacy is maintained. If that system is compromised, then every downstream process becomes suspect.

What makes this more serious is that concern is no longer limited to grassroots members. Questions are now being raised by elected officials who are beginning to publicly question the competence of the party’s internal management. That shift matters. It signals that the issue has crossed from rumor into credibility.

At the same time, a separate development is unfolding that could reshape the internal power structure of the party.

The so-called Fulmer-Brodie arrangement is now being discussed more openly. This pact, as understood by multiple insiders, is contingent on a Fulmer leadership victory. If that condition is met, it has the potential to influence candidate selection, riding dynamics, and the overall direction of the party apparatus.

The implications are not theoretical. They are already being felt on the ground.

In ridings such as Peace River North, local conservatives are actively working to nominate what they describe as a “real conservative” candidate. This effort is not happening in a vacuum. It is a direct response to concerns that centralized deals and leadership alignments are overriding the will of local riding associations.

The situation places independent MLA Jordan Kealy in a unique and potentially pivotal position. If grassroots conservatives consolidate around a credible candidate, it could fracture the vote or reshape alliances in ways that were not anticipated by party leadership.

Meanwhile, the handling of public debates is adding another layer of controversy.

At a Victoria-area debate event planned for tonight, Warren Hamm and at least one other participant were reportedly told they were no longer welcome. The justification offered was that they were “not needed.” That language is striking. Debates are supposed to be forums for ideas, not curated showcases.

Excluding candidates or voices at this stage raises serious questions about transparency, fairness, and who is actually controlling access to the public square. When debate committees begin filtering participation, it undermines confidence in the process and fuels the perception that outcomes are being managed rather than earned.

Leadership endorsements are also becoming a flashpoint.

Caroline Elliot’s acceptance of support from former figures such as Gordon Campbell and Jason Kenney is being interpreted by many as a signal rather than a strength. Campbell’s tenure remains controversial, particularly in relation to his handling of negotiations with Indigenous groups, which many critics argue resulted in significant concessions after election promises suggested otherwise.

Kenney’s legacy in Alberta is equally polarizing. His aggressive policy direction during the COVID period, including measures that many perceived as coercive, continues to carry political baggage. For a party attempting to position itself as a grassroots conservative movement, these endorsements are being viewed by some as tone-deaf at best and strategically damaging at worst.

Taken together, these developments point to a party that is losing coherence.

The combination of technical failures, internal power arrangements, controlled public forums, and questionable alliances is eroding trust at multiple levels. This is not simply a communications problem. It is a structural one.

That is why a call has now been made for immediate intervention.

An independent third-party trustee should be brought in to take control of the party’s technical infrastructure, beginning with the membership database. This is not a radical proposal. In corporate and legal contexts, when an organization demonstrates that it can no longer manage critical systems responsibly, external oversight is standard practice.

The objective would be straightforward. Stabilize the system. Audit the data. Restore integrity to membership processes. Ensure that future leadership races and nominations are conducted on a foundation that can be trusted.

Without that intervention, the risks are obvious.

Any upcoming vote, leadership decision, or candidate nomination will be viewed through a lens of suspicion. That is not a sustainable position for a political party that aspires to govern.

There is also a broader context that should not be ignored.

British Columbia is entering a period where political alignment is fluid and voter frustration is high. Parties that demonstrate competence, transparency, and respect for grassroots input have an opportunity to gain significant ground. Parties that appear disorganized or internally compromised will lose it just as quickly.

The Conservative Party of BC is now at that crossroads.

The next steps will determine whether this is a temporary disruption or the beginning of a deeper unraveling.

For those watching closely, the signal is clear. This is no longer about internal politics. It is about credibility, and whether the party can still claim it.

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