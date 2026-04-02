Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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LittleBelle's avatar
LittleBelle
4d

None of the folks calling themselves conservatives really support those values. Most are actually liberals and like what they see the federal government doing…BC has been in trouble for some time and clearly we still are. The only one I would vote for is Dallas Brodie. Yes, she is strong and some folks don’t like that, but I see it as her ability to speak truth to power unlike any of the others I have seen. Elliot is a liberal and so is Milobar.

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6 replies by Citizen's Congress and others
Margaret Gardner's avatar
Margaret Gardner
4d

I hope you are right about Fulmer and Caroline Elliott has to go. Why is she being supported by those who are leaving the race? My thought go to money being paid, or something else being promised....

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