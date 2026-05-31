A Detailed Analysis of the May 30, 2026 Leadership Vote

The Grassroots Revolt, the Establishment Miscalculation,

and the Ballot Mechanics That Decided It All

Prepared for Nick Walsh / @BC_Citcon

May 31, 2026

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

On the evening of May 30, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Kerry-Lynne Findlay was elected leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia with 51% of the weighted riding points on the fourth and final ballot. She defeated Caroline Elliott, who took 49%, in what became the closest leadership result in the party’s modern history.

But the numbers alone don’t tell the story. This was a race between two fundamentally different visions of what the BC Conservatives should be — and the grassroots base made their choice heard despite a process that many of them believe was designed to silence them.

Findlay’s win was the product of genuine conservative credibility, a policy platform that spoke directly to the base, and a ranked ballot system that channeled the preferences of eliminated candidates in her direction. Elliott’s loss was the product of a series of self-inflicted wounds — from hiring Liberal operatives from eastern Canada to publicly praising the most reviled public health official in the province — compounded by an establishment coronation narrative that the grassroots saw right through.

This report breaks down both sides of the equation in detail: the mechanics of how Findlay assembled her coalition ballot by ballot, and the strategic and political errors that cost Elliott a race the establishment assumed she had locked up.

CHAPTER 2: THE FINAL RESULT — A RAZOR-THIN MANDATE

The BC Conservative leadership race used a preferential ranked ballot system with weighted riding points. This meant that raw vote totals were translated into points that gave equal weight to each riding — preventing candidates from simply running up the score in one region. Members ranked candidates in order of preference, and after each round, the last-place candidate was eliminated and their supporters’ second (or third, or fourth) preferences were redistributed.

Approximately 42,000 members were eligible to vote. Turnout was reported at roughly 95%, which is extraordinarily high for a party leadership race and speaks to how much was at stake for members. Voting opened May 23 and closed May 29 at 8:00 a.m. PT, with results announced at the Vancouver convention that evening.

Final Round Result

A margin of just 182 weighted points separated the two finalists — roughly 2 percentage points. In a race of 42,000 members, this was decided by a few hundred ballots’ worth of second and third preferences from eliminated candidates. Every strategic decision, every campaign misstep, every endorsement mattered. And Elliott’s mistakes proved just large enough to tip the balance.

CHAPTER 3: ROUND-BY-ROUND BREAKDOWN

Understanding how the ranked ballot played out round by round is essential to understanding both why Findlay won and why Elliott lost. Findlay led from the first ballot and never trailed — but her margins grew steadily as eliminated candidates’ supporters broke overwhelmingly in her direction.

Findlay led from the opening bell with 30.5% of first-preference points. This immediately challenged the narrative that Elliott was the frontrunner — a narrative built entirely on a single campaign-funded poll and thin betting market liquidity. Milobar, the former MLA from Kamloops, finished last and was eliminated.

💡 KEY INSIGHT: Findlay’s first-ballot lead meant that Elliott was playing catch-up from the very beginning. In a ranked ballot system, the first-round leader has a structural advantage because they’re already the plurality choice — they just need to be an acceptable second choice for enough of the remaining voters.

This was the pivotal round. Yuri Fulmer — the candidate who had negotiated a 5-riding coalition pact with Dallas Brodie’s OneBC party — was eliminated. With Fulmer out, that coalition deal was dead on arrival. Findlay had explicitly rejected the OneBC pact during the campaign, which meant Fulmer’s elimination actually removed a strategic liability from the equation.

More critically, Fulmer’s supporters — who were among the most conservative, grassroots-oriented voters in the race — broke heavily toward Findlay. These were members who backed a “Unite the Right” vision and saw Findlay as far closer to their values than Elliott. Fulmer had held a rally in Langley in April where OneBC’s Dallas Brodie and former candidate Warren Hamm backed him — this was the populist, anti-establishment wing of the party, and when their candidate fell, they went to Findlay.

Iain Black’s elimination in Round 3 was the final blow to Elliott’s chances. Black had positioned himself as a business-oriented candidate — someone who could appeal to both the establishment and the grassroots. When his supporters redistributed, enough of them chose Findlay over Elliott to push Findlay from 38.6% to a winning 51% in the final round.

The pattern is unmistakable: at every stage of redistribution, Findlay picked up a larger share of the eliminated candidates’ second preferences than Elliott did. This wasn’t accidental — it reflected the fact that the conservative base, across multiple candidate camps, trusted Findlay more than Elliott as their fallback choice.

Findlay crossed 50% and took the leadership. The 51-49 result was razor-thin, but the trend was clear from Round 1: the grassroots preferred Findlay, and every round of redistribution confirmed it.

CHAPTER 4: WHY KERRY-LYNNE FINDLAY WON

4.1 — Grassroots Authenticity and Conservative Credibility

Kerry-Lynne Findlay is a known quantity in BC conservative circles. A former federal Conservative MP and Parliamentary Secretary under Stephen Harper, she brought immediate name recognition and a track record that grassroots members could verify. She wasn’t a parachute candidate or a party outsider — she was one of them.

In a race where trust was the central issue — trust in the process, trust in the candidates, trust in the party establishment — Findlay’s long history in conservative politics gave her an advantage that no amount of campaign spending could replicate. The grassroots social media groups, the Telegram channels, the local riding associations that form the backbone of BC conservative organizing — these communities knew who Findlay was and what she stood for. The same could not be said of Elliott.

4.2 — A Policy Platform That Resonated

Findlay’s victory speech laid out a platform that reads like a checklist of grassroots conservative priorities:

• Repeal DRIPA (the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act) — This is arguably the single most important policy commitment in BC conservative politics right now. DRIPA has been a lightning rod for concerns about land rights, resource development, and government overreach. Findlay’s pledge to repeal it outright — not amend it, not review it, repeal it — was exactly what the base wanted to hear.

• Suspend all BC gas taxes for 12 months — A direct, pocketbook issue that resonates with families and workers across the province. While politicians love to talk about “affordability,” Findlay put a specific, tangible commitment on the table.

• Defend private property rights — This connects directly to the federal Conservative motion (defeated 199-139 in Parliament on May 27) to enshrine private property rights. It’s a foundational conservative principle that the NDP and Liberals have been eroding.

• Fight “economic vandalism” — A pointed attack on the NDP’s record: 40,200 jobs lost in four months, a nurses’ crisis, housing failures, and an economy that’s bleeding under David Eby’s leadership.

• “Faith, family, and freedom” — This messaging framework signals exactly where Findlay is positioning the party: unapologetically socially conservative, culturally grounded, and liberty-oriented. This is the language the base speaks.

4.3 — The Ranked Ballot Advantage

Ranked ballots are often described as “elections within elections” — and Findlay won every one of them. She didn’t just lead in first preferences; she was the most common second and third choice among supporters of every eliminated candidate.

This is crucial. In a ranked ballot, the winner isn’t necessarily the most popular candidate — it’s the most broadly acceptable candidate across the entire party. Findlay threaded that needle perfectly: she was conservative enough for Fulmer’s populist supporters, credible enough for Black’s business wing, and more trustworthy than Elliott for Milobar’s Interior base.

Elliott, by contrast, was a polarizing figure. Members either wanted her or they very much did not. That’s a fatal weakness in a ranked ballot system, where being someone’s last choice is as damaging as being someone’s first choice is helpful.

4.4 — Regional Strength Outside Metro Vancouver

The only public polling data available — the Pallas Data survey from May 4, which was paid for by the Elliott campaign — showed Findlay leading in the BC Interior, the Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island. Elliott’s strength was concentrated in Metro Vancouver.

In a weighted riding-point system, this regional distribution matters enormously. You can’t simply run up the score in Vancouver and expect to win — every riding gets equal weight. Findlay’s broader geographic appeal meant she was competitive everywhere, while Elliott was dominant in one region and struggling in others.

This mirrors a broader pattern in Canadian conservative politics: the grassroots base lives outside the major urban centres, and candidates who win their trust tend to build broader coalitions than candidates who focus on the cities where media and establishment institutions are concentrated.

4.5 — Rejecting the OneBC Coalition Deal

Yuri Fulmer had negotiated a 5-riding coalition pact with Dallas Brodie’s OneBC party — a deal that would have ceded political territory to a splinter group in exchange for cooperation. Findlay rejected this deal outright during the campaign.

This rejection served two purposes. First, it signaled strength: Findlay was telling the party that she intended to win ridings on Conservative merits, not through backroom deals with other parties. Second, it reassured the base that the party wouldn’t be diluted or compromised by coalition politics. When Fulmer was eliminated in Round 2, the deal died with his candidacy — and Findlay could credibly claim she had nothing to do with it.

CHAPTER 5: WHY CAROLINE ELLIOTT LOST

Caroline Elliott entered this race as the presumptive frontrunner. The mainstream media anointed her. The betting markets favoured her. The only public poll had her in first place. And she lost. Here’s why.

5.1 — The Eastern Liberal Staffing Disaster

Perhaps Elliott’s most self-destructive decision was her choice of campaign staff. She brought in operatives from eastern Canada — people with Liberal party backgrounds — to run a BC Conservative leadership campaign.

In any political context, this would raise eyebrows. In a BC Conservative leadership race, it was political malpractice. The BC Conservative base is not looking for someone who can bridge the gap with Liberals — they’re looking for someone who will fight them. Hiring Liberal staffers from Ontario or Quebec to run your campaign in British Columbia sends a message that is impossible to spin: you don’t trust the local conservative movement to run its own operation, and you’re comfortable with people whose political instincts were formed in the Liberal ecosystem.

For grassroots members who spend their days fighting the Liberal-NDP establishment narrative, this was a betrayal before the campaign even got going. Word spread through social media groups and Telegram channels quickly. Once the base knew who was running Elliott’s campaign, her credibility with the most engaged, most active members was permanently damaged.

It also raised a deeper question: if these are the people she trusts to run a campaign, who would she surround herself with as leader? The base wasn’t just voting for a leadership candidate — they were voting for the team that would run the Official Opposition. Elliott’s team told them everything they needed to know.

5.2 — The Bonnie Henry Endorsement: A Fatal Miscalculation

Of all the unforced errors in Elliott’s campaign, her public expression of support for Dr. Bonnie Henry — British Columbia’s Provincial Health Officer — may have been the single most damaging.

To understand why, you have to understand what Bonnie Henry represents to the BC conservative grassroots. Henry became the face of the province’s COVID-19 response: the lockdowns, the business closures, the school shutdowns, the vaccine mandates, the vaccine passport system, and the relentless pressure campaign to force experimental mRNA injections on a population that was never given honest data about the risks. For millions of British Columbians — and particularly for the conservative base — Henry followed the political science, not the real science. She enforced a narrative that has since been discredited on multiple fronts, and she did it with the full backing of an NDP government that used the pandemic to expand state control.

Henry is not a neutral figure. She is, in the eyes of the conservative base, a symbol of government overreach, medical coercion, and institutional dishonesty during the most divisive period in modern Canadian history. Many families were torn apart over vaccine mandates. Many people lost their jobs. Many small businesses never reopened. The scars are deep and they are fresh.

For Elliott to publicly support Henry was not just a policy disagreement — it was an identity marker. It told the base that Elliott was on the other side of the most important fault line in recent BC politics. It told them she either didn’t understand their pain or didn’t care. Either way, it cost her votes that she could never get back.

⚠️ THE DAMAGE: This single issue likely cost Elliott thousands of second and third preference votes. Members who might have been willing to rank her as a fallback choice instead left her off their ballots entirely — or ranked her last. In a race decided by 182 points, the Bonnie Henry endorsement alone may have been the difference.

5.3 — The Paid Poll Problem: Pallas Data as Campaign Marketing

The only public polling data in this race came from Pallas Data, a polling firm that conducted a survey in early May showing Elliott at 31%, Findlay at 24%, Black at 18%, Milobar at 9%, and Fulmer at 7%, with 12% undecided.

What the mainstream media consistently failed to mention — or buried in fine print — was that this poll was paid for by the Elliott campaign.

Canadian politicians have long understood that polls are tools of marketing, not instruments of measurement. When you pay for a poll, you structure the questions to get the answers you want. You choose the sample. You choose the timing. You release the results that help you and bury the ones that don’t. This is not conspiracy theory — this is standard practice in Canadian political campaigns, and anyone who has been in the game for more than five minutes knows it.

The Pallas poll served its purpose: it created a media narrative that Elliott was the frontrunner, which in turn influenced betting markets like Polymarket (where Elliott was trading at 69-75% odds on thin liquidity — a handful of large bets could move those numbers easily). The media-poll-betting market feedback loop created an aura of inevitability around Elliott’s candidacy that was entirely manufactured.

The grassroots saw through it. In every social media group, every Telegram channel, every local meeting where actual conservative members gathered, the sentiment was overwhelmingly against Elliott. The disconnect between the institutional narrative (”Elliott is the frontrunner”) and the grassroots reality (”nobody we know supports her”) was the clearest signal that the poll was marketing, not data.

5.4 — Establishment Backing as a Liability

In many political environments, having the establishment on your side is an advantage. In the 2026 BC Conservative leadership race, it was a liability.

The mainstream media wanted Elliott. The party establishment wanted Elliott. The professional political class wanted Elliott. And the base — the 42,000 dues-paying members who actually had a vote — knew it. In a movement that defines itself by opposition to the establishment, being the establishment’s preferred candidate is the kiss of death.

Every time a mainstream outlet wrote a positive profile of Elliott, it hurt her with the people who actually had ballots. Every time a party insider leaked that Elliott was the “safe choice,” it confirmed the grassroots’ suspicion that the fix was in. Elliott’s establishment support didn’t win her votes — it activated the immune response of a membership that has spent years fighting against exactly this kind of top-down, managed political outcome.

This is a pattern that repeats itself across Western democracies: Brexit, Trump 2016, Poilievre’s federal CPC leadership win. When the establishment lines up behind a candidate and the grassroots lines up against them, the grassroots wins — because they’re the ones who actually show up and vote.

5.5 — No Grassroots Support Where It Mattered

The most damning indicator of Elliott’s weakness was the complete absence of organic grassroots support in the communities where BC conservatives actually organize.

In the local social media groups, the Telegram channels, the Facebook pages, the X threads where BC conservative members discuss politics daily — Elliott was either absent or actively disliked. Her campaign generated no organic enthusiasm. No viral moments. No grassroots champions who would go to bat for her in the comment sections and the group chats.

In modern conservative politics, grassroots social media is not just a reflection of sentiment — it is the sentiment. These are not passive consumers of information; they are the most engaged, most active members of the party. If they’re not talking about you, you don’t exist. If they’re talking against you, you’re finished.

Elliott’s campaign appears to have relied on institutional channels — media coverage, paid polling, establishment endorsements — to build momentum. But momentum in a party leadership race doesn’t come from media hits. It comes from members telling other members to vote for you. Elliott never generated that organic, peer-to-peer momentum, and without it, no amount of earned media could save her.

5.6 — The Digital ID Voter Suppression Factor

An estimated 16,000 BC Conservative members were unable to vote in this leadership race because of the party’s digital ID verification requirement.

This is not a minor procedural detail. This is a story about the soul of the party.

The BC conservative base includes a significant number of members who fundamentally oppose digital ID — not out of technophobia, but out of principled opposition to government and institutional surveillance infrastructure. These are people who see digital ID as a tool of the very system they’re fighting against. Requiring digital ID verification to vote in a conservative leadership race is, for them, like requiring a loyalty oath to the establishment as a condition of participating in a democratic process.

Whether the digital ID requirement was designed to exclude these members is a matter of debate. What is not debatable is the effect: approximately 16,000 members — a huge proportion of the total membership — were locked out. In a race decided by roughly 182 weighted points, the exclusion of 16,000 voters is not a footnote. It’s the headline.

The question of who those 16,000 members would have voted for is, of course, unknowable. But the grassroots sentiment on this issue suggests strongly that these were disproportionately the most conservative, most anti-establishment members — precisely the demographic most likely to support Findlay over Elliott. If anything, Findlay’s margin of victory might have been significantly larger had all eligible members been able to participate.

💡 NOTE: Many within the conservative base view the digital ID voting requirement as evidence that the party establishment was actively trying to tilt the race toward Elliott. Whether or not that was the intent, the perception itself is damaging — and it will be a legitimacy issue that Findlay will need to address as she unifies the party.

CHAPTER 6: THE FULMER FACTOR

Yuri Fulmer’s role in this race cannot be overstated, even though he was eliminated in Round 2.

Fulmer ran as the “Unite the Right” candidate. He held a major rally in Langley in April where Dallas Brodie (OneBC) and former candidate Warren Hamm publicly backed him. He negotiated a 5-riding coalition pact with OneBC — a deal that, if he had won, would have brought Brodie’s faction back into a working relationship with the BC Conservatives.

Fulmer’s supporters were concentrated among the most conservative, most grassroots-oriented wing of the party — members who saw the leadership race as an existential battle for the party’s direction. When Fulmer was eliminated in Round 2, these voters had a clear choice: Elliott (the establishment candidate with Liberal staffers and Bonnie Henry support) or Findlay (the conservative with a track record and a platform that matched their values).

They chose Findlay overwhelmingly. The second-preference flows from Fulmer to Findlay in Round 2 are what broke the race open. Without those votes, Elliott might have closed the gap. With them, Findlay built a lead that proved insurmountable.

There’s an important strategic lesson here: in a ranked ballot race, it’s not enough to be the first choice of a plurality. You have to be acceptable — or at least tolerable — to the supporters of every other candidate. Elliott’s campaign failures (the Liberal staffers, the Bonnie Henry endorsement, the establishment aura) made her unacceptable to Fulmer’s base, and that’s where the race was decided.

CHAPTER 7: IAIN BLACK’S ROLE — THE KINGMAKER IN ROUND 3

Iain Black was eliminated in Round 3 with approximately 26% of the weighted points — a significant share of the vote. Black had positioned himself as a moderate, business-friendly conservative who could appeal to both the party’s pragmatic wing and its grassroots.

When Black’s supporters redistributed in the final round, the split was close — but Findlay got enough of them to cross the 50% threshold. This suggests that even among the more moderate, business-oriented members of the party, there was sufficient distrust of Elliott to push them toward Findlay as the safer choice.

Black’s role as an unintentional kingmaker highlights the depth of Elliott’s problem: she couldn’t win even the moderate wing outright. If she had been able to consolidate Black’s supporters in the final round — which would have been the expected outcome for an “establishment” candidate — she would have won. The fact that she couldn’t tells you how deep the grassroots skepticism ran.

CHAPTER 8: THE BIGGER PICTURE

What Findlay’s Win Means for BC Conservatives

Findlay’s election signals that the BC Conservative Party is firmly in the hands of its grassroots base — not the establishment, not the media, and not the professional political class. This has major implications:

1. DRIPA is now a central election issue. Findlay’s pledge to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act will be the defining policy battle of the next BC election. The NDP will frame it as extreme; the base will frame it as essential. There is no middle ground on this one.

2. The OneBC coalition deal is dead. With Fulmer eliminated and Findlay explicitly rejecting the deal, Dallas Brodie’s OneBC now stands alone in the legislature. The recall petition against Brodie (deadline July 20, 15,232 signatures needed) adds further pressure. Whether Brodie can maintain her position — or tries to negotiate a new arrangement with Findlay — is an open question.

3. The Eby NDP is already attacking. The NDP released a statement calling Findlay “the most extreme and divisive leader of a major political party in BC history.” This framing tells you they’re scared — you don’t go to DEFCON 1 rhetoric against someone you think you can easily beat.

4. Elections Canada investigation looms. Findlay was reported on X to be under investigation by Elections Canada for alleged undeclared corporate services worth $75,000 and claims that approximately 50 foreign nationals canvassed for her during her failed 2025 federal re-election bid. She has threatened legal action against media covering the allegations. This is an unresolved liability that the NDP and media will use relentlessly.

5. Findlay needs a seat. As the newly elected party leader without a seat in the BC Legislature, Findlay must win a by-election to take her place in the House. She announced plans to run for a seat as soon as possible. The choice of riding and timing will be critical.

What Elliott’s Loss Means for the Party

Elliott’s defeat is a clear message from the membership to the party establishment: we see what you’re doing, and we reject it. The attempt to manufacture a frontrunner through paid polls, media narratives, and institutional backing failed — and it failed despite a voting process that many believe was designed to favour the establishment’s preferred outcome.

For Elliott personally, the loss is likely terminal in BC conservative politics. The combination of the Liberal staffers, the Bonnie Henry support, and the perception that she was the establishment’s chosen candidate has permanently defined her in the eyes of the base. It would take a fundamental reinvention — and years of grassroots bridge-building — to overcome that legacy.

For the party, Elliott’s loss is actually a unifying moment. The grassroots won. The base chose their leader on their terms. That’s a foundation you can build a winning coalition on — because the members know their voice matters.

CHAPTER 9: CONCLUSION

The 2026 BC Conservative leadership race will be studied as a case study in the power of grassroots politics versus institutional management.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay won because she understood something that Caroline Elliott’s campaign never grasped: in a conservative movement that exists to fight the establishment, you cannot be the establishment’s candidate. Findlay spoke the language of the base, ran on the policies they cared about, built trust through a track record they could verify, and earned the second-choice preferences of candidates across the ideological spectrum of the party.

Elliott lost because she made a series of strategic decisions that told the base she was not one of them. Hiring Liberal staff from eastern Canada. Praising Bonnie Henry. Allowing her campaign to be defined by a paid poll and establishment endorsements. Each of these was an unforced error, and together they painted a picture that no amount of media coverage could repaint.

The 51-49 result makes it look close. In some ways it was. But the trend lines were never in Elliott’s favour — Findlay led every round, picked up a larger share of redistributed preferences at every stage, and won a majority that, despite the digital ID voter suppression concerns, reflected the genuine will of the members who were able to participate.

The real work starts now. Findlay meets the caucus today. She needs a seat in the legislature. The NDP is already attacking. But she has something Elliott never had: the trust of the grassroots conservative movement in British Columbia.

And in conservative politics, that’s the only currency that matters.