Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Nick Walsh
4d

Thanks to a sharp reader, he picked up an inaccuracy in the text. AI had resported that she was under investigation where there really was not proof. We missed that on the first read through. Now fixed. As far as anyone can tell, there never was an investigation - only the accusation of one.

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Rodney's avatar
Rodney
4d

That election reminds me of the George W Bush election

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