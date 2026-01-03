Citizens' Congress

Donn K
10h

I am hopeful Alberta will lead in leaving Confederation, along with Saskatchewan. BC would then be separated from the East and this might possibly promote a realignment of BC politics that would result in BC joining its neighbours or becoming a stand alone nation state.

Peyman Askari
3h

I don't condone what Trump has done with Venezuela on the grounds that he has severely damaged the concept of the Rule of Law. Nevertheless, I understand it from the Venezuelan perspective, for if tomorrow Trump came in and arrested Carney, Trudeau, Guillbeaut, Tam, Freeland, Mendicino, and Lametti, I would be waving the American flag and wearing a MAGA hate while cheering him on as we have demonstrated that we are incapable of cleaning house.

