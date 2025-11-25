What Is Possible and What Is Probable?

There is a wide range of possibilities here, but none of them depend on assuming that Indigenous leadership is inherently virtuous or inherently corrupt. They are political actors inside a complex and highly incentivized system, just like provincial and federal politicians.

What the Cowichan ruling did was expose a legal vacuum: BC has been purporting to exercise powers it was never actually granted. But exposing a legal vacuum does not guarantee any particular group will rush to fill it. Human incentives, political calculations, and economic dependencies all shape outcomes.

Some Indigenous leaders may be exceptionally principled and sovereignty-minded. Others may be deeply embedded in the federal–provincial funding system. Many are simply cautious and waiting to see what emerges.

Below is a balanced and realistic map of what is possible versus what is probable.

What Is Entirely Possible?

Some Indigenous leaders could be unwilling to upset the existing flow of federal and provincial money.

The colonial system delivers billions annually in grants, programs, subsidies, and negotiated benefits. Any sudden “protectorate” model could jeopardize those funding streams. Many leaders will see financial stability as more important than immediate political transformation.

Some leadership may not want to inherit the full burden of governing 5 million non-Indigenous residents.

A protectorate would require bureaucracy, judicial structures, enforcement, administrative capacity, and unified political will. Only a few Nations have anything close to that infrastructure.

Some leadership may prefer to let the provincial government continue performing day-to-day duties—even if the Crown lacks competent jurisdiction—because someone needs to keep the water running and the roads paved.

They may choose quiet influence over overt displacement.

Some leaders (especially those aligned with Ottawa) may be incentivized to maintain the current system rather than disrupt federal agendas.

If Ottawa likes a “quiet” BC that doesn’t challenge federal authority, then leaders with federal ties may calculate that stability is more profitable than sovereignty.

A number of leaders may not yet fully understand the legal implications of Cowichan.

The ruling is radical in its consequences, but the legal community, press, and political establishment have gone silent. Without clear external pressure or legal education, many may simply not grasp how powerful the ruling was.

What Is Probable—Given Human Nature and Political Incentives?

Most leaders will maintain a cautious wait-and-see posture.

The ruling is still rippling through legal circles, political groups, and academics. Few want to be the “first mover” in a game this large.

The majority will not immediately push the provincial government “out of the house.”

Doing so would require a degree of coordination and solidarity among Indigenous Nations that has not historically existed at that scale.

Financial security remains a major constraint.

Communities that rely on predictable funding streams rarely gamble those revenues on abrupt political experiments.

A smaller subset of sovereignty-oriented leaders may eventually take action—but they will wait for public pressure, legal clarity, or non-Indigenous allies before stepping forward.

They will want broad legitimacy, not unilateral confrontation.

Indigenous leadership is not monolithic.

Some Nations are sophisticated political actors with strong legal teams.

Some are overwhelmed with internal issues.

Some are highly aligned with Ottawa.

Some want autonomy.

Expect fragmentation, not unity.

What This Means Strategically

The vacuum of competent jurisdiction is real, but jurisdictional vacuums do not fill themselves.

They are filled by whichever political force steps in confidently and provides a narrative for the public.

Right now, Indigenous leadership has not seized the narrative. They are cautious, fragmented, financially entangled with government, and waiting to see whether the public, the courts, or organized citizen groups take the next step.

This creates a strategic opening:

• The probable scenario is hesitation and inertia from Indigenous leadership.

• The possible scenario is a small group of Indigenous leaders partnering with citizen groups to assert lawful jurisdiction.

• The least likely scenario is a full province-wide protectorate emerging spontaneously.

None of this diminishes Indigenous rights.

It simply reflects political reality:

Groups behave according to incentives unless forced by events to behave otherwise.

So What Happens Next?

This project—explaining the collapse of competent jurisdiction to the public—may end up being the catalyst that Indigenous leaders respond to.

If the population begins questioning the province’s authority, Indigenous leaders will be forced to choose:

• Stand with the people and assert lawful jurisdiction

or

• Stand with the provincial government and preserve the funding-based status quo.

Right now, most are watching.

The first major public push will determine which way things go.

What Happens if Indigenous Leadership Chooses to Stand With the Provincial Government?

Quo Warranto Still Remains the Citizen’s Tool of Last Resort

If Indigenous leadership chooses to align with the provincial government and preserve the current funding-dependent arrangement, that does not restore competent jurisdiction to the Province of British Columbia. A political preference does not cure a constitutional defect.

The Cowichan ruling established a legal reality: for 150 years, the Province acted without the authority it believed it had. That defect is not fixed by anyone merely pretending it no longer exists. Therefore, every ACT passed under that defective jurisdiction remains vulnerable to being declared void ab initio.

In this scenario, the Province would continue to push ACTS onto the population as if nothing had changed. The machinery of government would continue running on momentum alone. But its actions would still lack lawful foundation. This is where Quo Warranto becomes not only relevant but essential.

Quo Warranto is a direct challenge to authority itself. It asks the simple but devastating question: “By what lawful warrant do you claim to enforce this ACT?”

Crucially, Quo Warranto does not require Indigenous participation. It does not rely on political will from Victoria or Ottawa. It is an instrument any citizen can use, provided they have reasonable standing.

Standing becomes the strategic hinge point. For Quo Warranto to work at a province-wide scale, the issue being challenged must affect all citizens or a large identifiable group.

This is why certain ACTS—like those threatening home ownership, land title, professional licensing, taxation, or property rights—are ideal candidates. If an ACT purports to bind every person in the province, then every person in the province has standing to question the authority behind it.

A successful challenge against a single ACT would begin a chain reaction, exposing the jurisdictional void and forcing political actors—both Indigenous and provincial—to finally confront the underlying issue.

The endgame is not chaos. The endgame is resolution. If enough ACTS fall, both governments will be compelled to sit down and negotiate a proper, lawful agreement that defines the structure of jurisdiction in British Columbia once and for all.

This is precisely what should have been done in 1871. It would bring legal clarity, economic certainty, and emotional relief to millions of citizens who are currently afraid of losing their homes, rights, or stability under an unsteady system.

Quo Warranto is not a weapon—it is the orderly, peaceful mechanism that moves a stalled political process forward when every other actor refuses to act.

What Constitutes “Universal Standing” in British Columbia After Cowichan?

Any Citizen May Challenge the Legitimacy of a Provincial ACT

The Cowichan ruling did not simply correct a historical detail. It exposed a structural defect at the heart of British Columbia’s legal foundation. When a government loses competent jurisdiction, the ordinary assumptions about “standing” change dramatically. Instead of needing a narrow, personal, individualized harm to bring a challenge, citizens can now claim standing whenever an ACT purports to bind them from an authority that cannot lawfully bind anyone at all.

In practical terms, universal standing arises when the provincial government enacts or enforces an ACT that claims applicability over the general population, land titles, taxation, licensing, property ownership, or civic obligations. If an ACT claims power over every resident of British Columbia, then every resident has standing to demand the government prove its jurisdiction.

This is the natural consequence when a government cannot point to a lawful foundation for its authority. The legal burden shifts from the citizen having to justify the challenge, to the government having to justify its power.

This is important because most major ACTS in British Columbia are drafted in mandatory, province-wide terms. They claim to govern land registries, taxation authority, health professions, education, policing, property transfers, business operations, and more.

When those ACTS are built on the presumption that the Province had lawful jurisdiction—which Cowichan undermines—any citizen who is subject to the ACT is automatically given standing to question the legitimacy of that ACT. The test becomes simple: does the ACT bind you? If yes, then you have standing to ask “by what warrant?”

Universal standing does not create disorder. It creates accountability. It ensures that when a jurisdictional defect appears, the government cannot hide behind legal technicalities to avoid answering the core question. Citizens are not required to suffer harm first. They are allowed to challenge the authority before harm occurs. This is exactly why Quo Warranto exists: to prevent unlawful governance, not merely to clean it up after the damage is done.

Cowichan has quietly created a moment where every British Columbian is, for the first time, on equal footing with the Province itself. If the government wishes to continue governing, it must demonstrate jurisdiction. If it cannot, citizens are within their rights to challenge any ACT that pretends to bind them.

Whether the Indigenous leadership stands with the Province or remains silent, universal standing gives citizens the ability to move the issue forward peacefully and lawfully. It ensures that the path to final resolution remains open, even when political actors hesitate.

Identifying the Best Candidate ACTS for Early Quo Warranto Challenges

Where Citizens Can Strike With Maximum Legitimacy and Standing

Not every ACT is an ideal candidate for a first-wave Quo Warranto challenge. To be effective, the ACT must meet two core conditions: it must try to bind the general population, and it must rely on the assumption that the Province possessed competent jurisdiction when it was enacted. Fortunately for citizens, many of British Columbia’s most far-reaching ACTS meet both criteria.

The strongest candidates are ACTS that create direct, unavoidable obligations on ordinary people. These include laws that affect home ownership, land transfers, professional licensing, property taxation, medical autonomy, educational mandates, or the ability to earn a living.

These ACTS do not merely regulate industries; they claim authority over foundational aspects of life. If the Province lacked competent jurisdiction, such ACTS have no lawful basis, and citizens subject to them have unquestionable standing to challenge them.

Bill 36, the Health Professions and Occupations Act, is one of the most obvious and powerful candidates. It asserts sweeping authority over physicians, nurses, dentists, midwives, naturopaths, and dozens of other regulated professions. It claims the power to override professional judgment, impose penalties, mandate training, restrict practice, and control licensure for anyone providing health-related services.

Every regulated professional is affected. Every patient is affected. Every taxpayer is affected. Bill 36 is the perfect example of an ACT that cannot stand without competent jurisdiction.

Land and property-related ACTS are another top-tier target. Any ACT that impacts land titles, taxation authority, foreclosure processes, or property rights exposes the Province most directly.

These ACTS are rooted in Crown authority, which Cowichan has now placed under question. If the Crown in right of British Columbia never had lawful jurisdiction over the land base, then any ACT governing land ownership or taxation was enacted without the authority to do so. This gives homeowners and landholders province-wide immediate standing.

Provincial taxation and assessment laws also present powerful opportunities. ACTS that collect revenue, impose penalties, or restrict property use assert the strongest possible form of jurisdiction: fiscal and territorial authority. Citizens do not need to wait for harm. The mere assertion of taxation authority over them is enough to raise the fundamental question: by what lawful warrant?

Education-related ACTS, police governance ACTS, and emergency management ACTS similarly assume the existence of a provincial jurisdiction that Cowichan has now destabilized. All of these create province-wide obligations and therefore generate automatic standing for parents, students, teachers, property owners, business operators, and the general public.

A first-wave Quo Warranto strategy does not need to challenge everything at once. The goal is to pick one or two strategically chosen ACTS that highlight the central defect, force the Province to respond, and expose the fragile foundation on which the entire edifice rests. The right ACT, challenged by the right citizens, can open the door to the broader resolution the Province has avoided for 150 years.

Why the BC Elections Act Is a Laser-Precise Target for a Quo Warranto Challenge

A Quo Warranto challenge against the BC Elections Act does not attack democracy. It defends it. The Act is the statute that governs how provincial power is obtained, exercised, and transferred. Because it claims jurisdiction over the electoral process itself, it stands at the very center of the Province’s assertion of authority.

If the Province lacked competent jurisdiction to legislate in the first place, then the Elections Act becomes an immediate and natural point of scrutiny. It is the statute that gives Elections BC its mandate, confers powers on political parties, controls candidate eligibility, and certifies the government that sits in the Legislature. If the underlying authority is defective, the entire electoral framework rests on a void foundation.

This makes the Elections Act a strategic choice for citizens seeking standing. Every resident of British Columbia is directly governed by its rules. Voters rely on it to elect representatives.

Candidates depend on it to run. Parties are defined by it and regulated under it. Even citizens who do not vote are affected by the Act because the government chosen under it governs their taxes, land titles, medical rights, and everyday life. No statute binds more people more directly.

Universal standing is naturally present. Anyone subject to the Act’s authority can demand the Province show by what warrant it claims the right to oversee elections at all.

A Quo Warranto petition targeting the Elections Act would be framed around one overarching question: does the Province possess the lawful jurisdiction necessary to regulate elections, certify political parties, and declare winners in a system that was never grounded in a valid agreement with Indigenous title holders?

If Cowichan is correct—and the Province has never had competent jurisdiction—then the Elections Act was enacted without lawful authority. Citizens would not be asking the court to overturn past elections. They would be asking the court to confirm whether the Province has the legal power to conduct future ones. This issue is forward-looking, stability-focused, and entirely within the scope of Quo Warranto.

If the court finds that the Province cannot demonstrate lawful jurisdiction, the judgment would not create chaos. It would force the Province and Indigenous Nations to negotiate the jurisdictional settlement that was omitted in 1871.

The electoral machinery would then be rebuilt on lawful ground, with clarity, transparency, and legitimacy restored. Far from destabilizing British Columbia, such a challenge would bring long-needed certainty and ensure that future elections are conducted under lawful authority rather than historical assumption.

How One Successful Quo Warranto Case Could Trigger a Province-Wide Cascade

The Lawful Mechanism That Forces Negotiation and Ends 150 Years of Avoidance

A single successful Quo Warranto challenge would not be an isolated courtroom victory. It would be a structural event. When a judge declares that an ACT is void for lack of competent jurisdiction, the ruling does not stay contained within that ACT. It naturally radiates outward, calling into question every other ACT that relied upon the same defective authority.

This is the legal equivalent of removing the keystone from an arch: once one piece falls, the stability of the entire structure becomes impossible to ignore.

The moment a court rules that the Province lacked the authority to enact a challenged ACT, the Province faces a dilemma it cannot escape. It can no longer pretend that Cowichan is a narrow ruling affecting only one Nation or one parcel of land. The logic extends immediately to every ACT passed since 1871.

The judiciary would be forced to acknowledge that British Columbia’s legislative powers rest on a void foundation, and the Legislature would be forced to confront its own structural illegitimacy.

This is where the cascade begins. Professionals regulated under Bill 36 would challenge the Act. Homeowners could challenge property-related ACTS. Parents and students could challenge education mandates.

Taxpayers could challenge assessment and enforcement laws. Each new case would accelerate the momentum. The Province, instead of having one jurisdictional problem, would face hundreds. The courts, the public, and Indigenous leaders would all be confronted with the same unavoidable question: how do we rebuild lawful authority in this province?

At that point, political actors can no longer rely on silence or delay. The Province cannot continue issuing ACTS under a void jurisdiction. Indigenous leadership cannot indefinitely refuse to engage without losing credibility among their own people. The public will demand stability, land certainty, and clarity.

A formal negotiation table becomes the only adult solution. This table would exist not out of goodwill, but out of necessity. For the first time since British Columbia entered Confederation, all parties would be required to negotiate a legitimate, lawful framework for governance—something that was never properly done in 1871.

A successful Quo Warranto case is not an act of aggression. It is an orderly method of correcting a 150-year-old omission. It forces political actors to do what they should have done generations ago: establish a legitimate jurisdictional foundation with the Indigenous Nations, then derive the Province’s powers from a valid source rather than an assumption. Far from creating chaos, such a process would bring massive relief to citizens who are currently living under legal uncertainty, creeping overreach, and fear of losing their homes or rights. A clarified and lawful settlement would restore confidence in the rule of law and finally close a chapter that has been left open for too long.

Bringing British Columbia Back to Lawful Ground

British Columbia now sits in an unusual historical moment. The Cowichan ruling has quietly exposed a foundational flaw that the Province, Indigenous Nations, and the public have all inherited but never confronted. For 150 years, the system functioned on assumptions rather than lawful agreements. Yet instead of collapsing, the system has reached a point where citizens finally have the tools to address the problem peacefully and directly.

If Indigenous leadership chooses to stand with the Province, the defect remains. If the Province chooses silence, the defect remains. Neither political alignment nor political avoidance can restore competent jurisdiction. That power lies only in the lawful process of resolving the defect itself. Citizens now have the ability to force that process forward. A carefully targeted Quo Warranto challenge has the potential to spark the long-delayed conversation about legitimate authority, revealing that the Province cannot continue functioning on a jurisdictional fiction.

This moment does not require revolution or civil unrest. It requires clarity, courage, and a willingness to use the exact legal mechanisms that exist for this purpose. When citizens challenge ACTS that were enacted without jurisdiction, they are not attacking the system—they are repairing it.

They are insisting that the rule of law apply to everyone, including the government. And in doing so, they create the conditions for Indigenous Nations and the Province to finally sit down and negotiate a lawful, stable, and transparent framework for governance.

The people of British Columbia have been asked for generations to trust a system built on an unresolved foundation. The opportunity now is to transform that uncertainty into something durable.

When the question “By what authority?” is finally answered, the result will not be chaos, but closure.

Millions of British Columbians will gain the legal certainty they deserve, and the province can begin a new chapter—one built not on assumptions, but on lawful agreements that respect both Indigenous rights and the public interest.

