There are political moments when the energy of an entire province shifts, almost like a weather front pushing through and clearing the air. What we’re witnessing right now in British Columbia feels like one of those moments. A province exhausted by crime, spiraling costs, incoherent drug policy, and years of managerial drift is suddenly looking for someone who isn’t afraid to speak plainly, take heat, and fight with purpose.

That’s why the quiet rumblings around Aaron Gunn aren’t just idle gossip. They signal something real: a hunger for a leader who isn’t shackled to the old guard, the backrooms, or the polished-but-empty talking points that have defined BC politics for decades.

And if Gunn steps into the race for BC Conservative leader, the landscape will change instantly.

Not subtly. Not gradually.

Instantly.

Because whether people love him or hate him, Gunn brings something no other right-of-centre option in BC has: a fused identity of political outsider, media creator, and public safety crusader—and that combination is exactly what a province in crisis tends to rally behind.

But let’s address the obvious first: OneBC won’t survive this.

Not politically. Not organizationally. Not psychologically.

And here’s why.

The Collapse of OneBC Was Baked In Before It Even Got Started

There’s a difference between ambition and leadership. OneBC had ambition—in fact, an excess of it. But it never developed the discipline, maturity, or strategic depth required to become a real political force. Internal conflict lingered below the surface. Direction wavered. Leadership style became a barrier rather than a catalyst.

At its core, the party relied heavily on a personality-driven model. The problem? When the personality at the top lacks the ability to self-correct, share space, or strategically evolve, momentum never truly forms. It doesn’t matter how loud the branding is or how bold the promises are—if the leadership is unstable, the movement cannot grow roots.

A deeper dive shows this clearly.

Patterns don’t lie. They repeat.

And when a small, personality-heavy party meets a charismatic, media-proven national figure like Aaron Gunn, the comparison becomes fatal. OneBC doesn’t just struggle—it evaporates. It becomes a footnote, a political afterthought, a momentary experiment overshadowed by a heavyweight stepping into the ring.

In short: Gunn’s entrance doesn’t wound OneBC—he erases it.

Why I Still Believe Independents Are the Ideal Path — But Not the Immediate One

For years, I’ve believed—and still believe—that independent representatives are the healthiest democratic model for British Columbia. They remove the party whip, dissolve manufactured tribalism, and allow MLAs to truly represent their communities without ideological interference or backroom pressure.

In an ideal world, BC would shift toward a legislature of independent thinkers rather than obedient party soldiers.

That vision hasn’t changed.

But here’s the hard truth I’ve had to accept:

moving an entire population into that mindset takes time—far more time than we currently have.

Changing a culture of political dependency is generational work.

We’re facing crises that are unfolding now.

Independents offer the long-term remedy.

But British Columbia needs triage first.

That’s why a figure like Aaron Gunn becomes relevant. He’s not the end state. He’s not the final evolution of what BC politics could become. But he might be the only candidate capable of interrupting the current decline long enough to give citizens the breathing room required for deeper systemic change.

In other words: independents are the destination, but Gunn may be the bridge.

Why Aaron Gunn Resonates in a Way No One Else on the Right Does

British Columbians know something is broken.

You can feel it in every conversation about crime.

You hear it in the frustration over tent cities, addiction chaos, housing costs, and a bureaucracy that seems to operate for its own sake.

People don’t want a manager.

They want a reformer—someone willing to confront issues others tiptoe around.

That’s why Gunn stands out.

A Premier Who Would Lead With Public Safety

His political documentaries weren’t academic exercises; they were warnings. Gunn traveled into the very neighbourhoods politicians try to ignore, exposing what British Columbians live with daily:

• open drug scenes

• violent repeat offenders

• predatory crime targeting seniors and businesses

• policies built around ideology instead of results

A Gunn government would not maintain the status quo. He would reverse decriminalization, dismantle failed harm-reduction experiments, and reassert order in a province where chaos has been normalized.

A Premier Who Would Defend Taxpayers, Not Bureaucracies

Gunn has positioned himself as a relentless watchdog of waste.

Not a tinkerer. A disrupter.

Expect:

hard audits

sunset clauses on redundant programs

cuts to bureaucratic bloat

a pushback against entrenched DEI and ESG frameworks

real transparency—not the “performative reporting” BC specializes in

He wouldn’t govern like a caretaker. He’d govern like someone with a mandate to clean house.

A Premier Who Understands Modern Political Warfare

Most politicians still think in terms of press conferences and newspaper quotes. Gunn thinks in:

messaging arcs

documentary narratives

online ecosystems

emotional resonance

virality

counterpunching media framing in real time

He would be the first Premier in BC history who truly understands digital-era persuasion, which gives him a direct line to the electorate that no newsroom can filter.

This is why a significant portion of younger right-leaning voters gravitate toward him: he is fluent in the political language of 2025, not 1995.

Why Gunn’s Entry Would Vaporize OneBC

The answer is brutally simple.

1. He instantly becomes the entire conversation.

Media, donors, activists, pundits—everyone pivots.

OneBC becomes invisible in a single news cycle.

2. He consolidates the right.

Voters who were shopping around for an alternative now have a compelling, competitive option. Fragmentation disappears. Energy condenses.

3. He attracts organizational talent OneBC cannot keep.

Fundraisers, strategists, ground teams, social media managers—everyone wants to be part of the winning vehicle.

4. He removes the emotional need for OneBC.

OneBC’s appeal was built on frustration with establishment failures. But if the BC Conservatives get a leader who is actually capable of governing—and fighting—the “need” for OneBC evaporates.

5. He exposes the limitations of personality-driven micro-parties.

OneBC has never been about institutions or systems; it has been about personalities.

Gunn is a bigger personality with a bigger team, a bigger platform, and a bigger mission.

In politics, gravity wins.

Gunn has gravity.

The Province Is Ready for a Disruptor — Not Another Manager

People are tired of soft leadership. They’re tired of crisis being treated like weather rather than choices. They’re tired of watching the province erode under ideological policies that ignore human outcomes.

Aaron Gunn may not be perfect—no leader is—but he represents direction, momentum, and the courage to confront BC’s public safety and institutional failures head-on.

And sometimes, a province doesn’t need a polished technocrat.

It needs someone willing to fight.

If Gunn enters the race, the question won’t be whether he beats OneBC.

It will be whether he can channel the province’s growing frustration into a transformational premiership.

From what we’re seeing now?

British Columbia might be ready for exactly that.