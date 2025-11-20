A legal switch has already been flipped — and it can’t be un-flipped.

The Cowichan ruling didn’t create Indigenous jurisdiction. It simply recognized that it has always existed.

That means B.C.’s government lost something called “competent jurisdiction.”

In normal terms:



The umpire got caught cheating, and once that happens, the whole game stops.

Whether people like Indigenous leadership or not doesn’t matter.

This isn’t about whether someone thinks Indigenous governments are “good” or “bad.”

It’s about the simple fact that BC’s own legal system says it can’t act as the top authority anymore.



Once that door is opened, there’s no legal way to close it again.

The province had 40+ years to fix this — and didn’t.

MLAs of every party knew this was coming.

They promised action, avoided the issue, and handed the problem down the line.

Now we’ve reached the end of that line.

A vacuum of authority doesn’t stay empty.

When the “recognized” authority collapses — even partially — something else moves in to fill the space.

Right now, the only legally recognized authority is Indigenous title + DRIPA implementation.

Whether people think that’s great or terrible…

it doesn’t change the fact that it’s already happening.

“But some Indigenous leaders are corrupt!”

Sure. Many are.

But here’s what normies miss:

▶ Corruption exists in every system. MLAs, bureaucrats, federal regulators — not exactly saints either.

▶ Band corruption is easier to expose, because band members live close together and know their leadership personally.

▶ Successful bands already exist: Osoyoos, Oliver, Westbank, Squamish, Membertou, Whitecap Dakota, etc.



So governance is clearly possible — it just depends on community involvement and accountability.

British Columbians aren’t “handing over” anything. The courts already did.

People talk like this is a choice.

It isn’t.



The Cowichan ruling — and decades of case law — already set the train on its tracks.

You can’t un-pull the switch once the train has passed.

The only question now is this:

Do regular citizens get involved early and help shape the new system?

OR

Do they stay on the sidelines and complain while others make the decisions?

That’s it.

That’s the real choice left.