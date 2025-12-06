British Columbia cannot govern itself while DRIPA remains in force. The Court of Appeal’s December 5, 2025 ruling transformed DRIPA into something the Legislature never intended: a binding incorporation of UNDRIP into every statute, every policy, and every government action in the province. This ruling now sits at the center of a jurisdictional collapse.

A OneBC government has only one responsible path forward: repeal or radically replace DRIPA to restore competent jurisdiction, restore democratic accountability, and restore clarity to the public service.

This blueprint lays out exactly how that is done.

The First Principle: Restoring Lawful Governance

The people of British Columbia elect governments to write laws, make decisions, and administer the province in a manner consistent with the Constitution. DRIPA, as interpreted by the Court, effectively transferred a portion of the Legislature’s law-making power to an international declaration that was never meant to be law and that the Legislature never voted to enact.

OneBC’s mandate begins with a simple truth:

BC law must be made in British Columbia, by British Columbians, through democratic institutions—not by judicial expansion of an international document the Legislature never incorporated.

Repealing DRIPA restores the rule of law.

The Second Principle: Repeal Does Not Eliminate Indigenous Rights

OneBC acknowledges that Indigenous rights in Canada come from the Constitution, treaties, and the common law—not from DRIPA. Repeal does not erase or diminish Section 35 rights. It does not undo treaties. It does not remove the Crown’s duty to consult. It simply removes a statute that is being misused to destabilize the entire provincial legal order.

Repeal restores the proper framework where Indigenous rights are respected through constitutional mechanisms—not through an untested international instrument the courts have now over-extended.

The Third Principle: DRIPA Failed the Test of Democratic Consent

The NDP government passed DRIPA without public consultation, without a referendum, and without any explanation of consequences. They promised MLAs that DRIPA was “aspirational,” “interpretive,” and “non-binding.”

The Court of Appeal has now ruled the opposite.

This means the public never consented to the seismic shift the courts have now triggered. A foundational restructuring of BC governance cannot occur without the people’s consent.

OneBC restores that democratic control.

The Fourth Principle: Government Cannot Function Under Legal Uncertainty

Since December 5, the public service has been paralyzed. Every ministry, agency, and regulatory body must now ask a new question:

“Does this action, decision, or law comply with UNDRIP?”

No one knows what that means.

No one knows how to measure it.

No one knows what standard the courts will apply.

This uncertainty destroys the rule of law and collapses investor confidence. It halts resource development, infrastructure, land-use planning, and permits. A province cannot function under a cloud of legal ambiguity.

OneBC must remove the ambiguity.

The Blueprint Itself: How OneBC Repeals DRIPA

Draft and introduce the Declaration Repeal and Jurisdiction Restoration Act.

The new act must do four things:

Fully repeal DRIPA (sections 1–5).

Clarify that UNDRIP has no automatic force of law in BC unless expressly enacted by the Legislature in future statutes.

Affirm that Section 35 of the Constitution remains the governing framework for Indigenous rights and Crown obligations.

Establish a transparent, good-faith Indigenous Engagement Protocol that respects Indigenous rights without surrendering legislative power or jurisdiction.

This is not a rejection of Indigenous rights—it is a restoration of democratic legitimacy, legal clarity, and constitutional order.

The Indigenous Engagement Protocol

Repeal must be accompanied by a principled commitment to work with Indigenous governments on matters affecting their communities. The OneBC Protocol would:

Guarantee robust consultation consistent with Section 35.

Create permanent intergovernmental tables to ensure ongoing dialogue.

Establish dispute-resolution paths without relying on unilateral vetoes.

Focus on practical outcomes: housing, health care, economic participation, local governance, and infrastructure.

The message is simple:

Respect is strengthened when roles and authorities are clear—not when they are distorted by judicial overreach.

Restoring Investor Confidence and Provincial Stability

The OneBC repeal blueprint sends an immediate signal:

British Columbia is again a province with clear laws, defined jurisdiction, and predictable governance.

This signal alone stabilizes:

• Resource development

• Rural and Indigenous job creation

• Infrastructure planning

• Permitting

• Long-term investment

• Provincial revenues and financial stability

Uncertainty is the enemy of prosperity.

Clarity is its foundation.

Honoring Indigenous Rights Without Handing Over Legislative Power

The core argument OneBC must communicate:

Repeal is not rejection.

Repeal is restoration.

We honor Indigenous rights by grounding them where they belong—in the Constitution, treaties, and negotiated agreements—not in a distorted interpretation of an international declaration that was never binding law to begin with.

This is how you create stability for all peoples in British Columbia.

The Public Message: What OneBC Tells Citizens

OneBC must make the case clearly and publicly:

• DRIPA has become a destabilizing force.

• The Court went far beyond the Legislature’s intentions.

• British Columbians never consented to this governance shift.

• Indigenous rights remain fully protected under the Constitution.

• Repeal restores provincial governance, legal clarity, and democratic accountability.

• A replacement engagement protocol ensures respectful and lawful cooperation.

OneBC offers the stability that British Columbia lost on December 5.

Jurisdiction Must Be Reclaimed

The collapse of competent jurisdiction in British Columbia cannot be allowed to continue. A functioning province requires:

clear laws

democratic control

constitutional grounding

predictable governance

respectful Indigenous relations

and a public service that knows what the law actually is.

OneBC’s blueprint for repeal is not radical.

It is restorative.

It restores the very idea of governance in British Columbia.

