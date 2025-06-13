Citizens' Congress

Citizens Congress
Jun 13

For me, this is the most exciting news of the decade here in BC. This will leave Eby and Rustad hanging over the rails of the BC Ferry as they travel back to the capital.

Ryantarmstsrong
Jun 13

The energy, the unity, the mission — this tribe is One BC, and I’m all in.

