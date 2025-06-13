Image is a test log only. OneBC will Choose Their Official Logo in Time.

British Columbia has been held hostage by two corrupt political machines—both suffocating in wokism, compromised by globalist agendas, and silently compliant with foreign influence, particularly from the Chinese Communist Party. But that era may be ending.

Meet OneBC — the province’s newest political movement, and perhaps the last real chance to pull BC back from the edge of economic and cultural collapse.

Founded by Dallas Brodie, a principled MLA who courageously walked away from the broken BC Conservative Party to stand alone as an Independent, OneBC isn’t here to play politics as usual. This party is here to burn down the old system—and rebuild something honest, local, and deeply committed to real people.

Deep Cuts, Real Growth

OneBC’s economic platform is the opposite of every bloated budget and broken promise we’ve seen for decades. Here’s what they’re putting on the table:

50% income tax cut for those making under $100,000

25% cut for all other personal and corporate income

A full-scale rollback of red tape and pointless taxes

Reclaiming land tied up by irrational regulations to unlock new housing for working people

Bold reforms that put cash back in your wallet and give small businesses room to breathe

This isn’t theory. It’s a shock to the system that will turn BC’s structural deficits into booming surpluses.

Healthcare You Can Actually Access

The BC health system is a monopoly, and monopolies don’t care if you live or die. They have no competition, no accountability, and no urgency.

OneBC is ready to end the deadly government monopoly and bring in private options so British Columbians can finally access fast, quality care—with choice. It’s about freedom and dignity. It’s about saving lives.

Respect for Workers—Not Their Puppet Masters

Teachers, nurses, and tradespeople don’t need more empty praise from government podiums. They need respect, options, and protections from the very unions and bureaucracies that have hijacked their voices.

Education will be legislated as an essential service—no more strikes used as political weapons.

Parents and children come before union bosses.

Frontline workers will be backed, not buried under layers of corporate and union interests.

Clean Elections, Direct Democracy

We don’t need more manipulated vote counts or backroom deals. We need elections we can trust.

OneBC will:

Implement same-day, in-person voting using paper ballots

Require hand-counted results

Hold referendums on major issues, including public land transfers

Lower the bar for MLA recalls, putting power back into the people’s hands

A Society Worth Fighting For

OneBC isn’t afraid to talk about culture. They’re here to build a society that values life, family, and a future worth having.

Pro-family policies to raise birth rates, marriage rates, and life expectancy

Tear down the corrupt “reconciliation industry” that profits off indigenous trauma

End mass immigration policies that import foreign conflicts instead of local solutions

Cut off the CCP’s direct pipeline of fentanyl and influence

It’s Time to Choose

This isn’t just another party. This is a peaceful revolution.

OneBC is what happens when regular people say, “Enough.” Enough with fake opposition. Enough with foreign ownership. Enough with two parties that answer to everyone but us.

If you’ve ever said, “I wish someone would just say what we’re all thinking,”—

They just did.

And they’re not stopping.

Visit 1bc.ca and join the movement before it’s too late. The old system won’t fix itself. It’s up to us to build something better—starting now.

