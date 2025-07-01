Dear Indigenous Peoples of Canada,

Let’s have an honest conversation — one rooted in history, genetics, and reality, not emotion or ideology.

The phrase “This is our land” has been repeated so often, and with such moral certainty, that it has become a kind of secular scripture in Canada. But it’s time to unpack that. Because whether we like it or not, none of us — not one — is truly “from” Canada. Not the descendants of European settlers, not modern immigrants, and not even those who identify as Indigenous. We are all settlers, just arriving at different points on the timeline of human migration.

Let’s go back further.

Modern science — not colonial propaganda — tells us that all humans originate from Africa. From there, humans migrated across the globe in waves over tens of thousands of years. The people we now call Indigenous in North America are not native to these lands in the deepest sense — they are the descendants of Asiatic migrants who crossed the Bering land bridge during the last Ice Age. Their ancestors came from regions we now know as Mongolia, Siberia, and Northern China.

This is not speculation. It’s not ideology. It’s a genetic and archaeological consensus.

So what does this mean for the narrative that “this land belongs to us”? It means that no group, anywhere on Earth, holds eternal claim simply by arriving first. That’s not how history works. It never has. Peoples move. Tribes expand and collapse. Borders shift. Civilizations rise and fall. The story of humanity is a story of movement, conquest, resilience, and reinvention.

To argue otherwise is to freeze history at an arbitrary point — one that just happens to benefit the political narrative of the moment.

Canada as we know it today is not the result of a single culture. It is the product of countless contributions, struggles, and sacrifices. Yes, Indigenous tribes were here before European contact. But they were not the only actors in the Canadian story. French explorers, British legal institutions, African and Caribbean pioneers, Chinese railway workers, Ukrainian homesteaders, Sikh farmers, Lebanese entrepreneurs — all helped build the fabric of Canada.

This is not erasure. This is inclusion.

We’re told constantly that acknowledging Indigenous ownership of this land is a step toward healing. But let’s ask the harder question: what if that narrative isn’t healing — what if it’s deepening the divide?

Because when one group claims the moral high ground of ownership, it necessarily casts others as illegitimate trespassers. That’s not reconciliation. That’s hierarchy disguised as justice.

Even the land acknowledgments that are now routine across institutions — from schools to hockey arenas — often do more to signal virtue than to solve real-world problems. They reinforce a simplistic story: “You stole, we suffered.” But life is more complicated than that. There were conflicts and alliances, wars and treaties, mutual benefit and mutual betrayal. History isn’t black and white. It’s layered and messy — like people.

To suggest that Canada “belongs” to any one race or ethnicity is to take a giant step backward into tribalism. It feeds resentment, not reconciliation. It invites division, not dialogue. And it does nothing to help the poor, the addicted, the broken — Indigenous or otherwise — rise from their pain.

The truth is: we all live here now. Whether our families arrived 200 years ago or 20 minutes ago, we share the same roads, hospitals, weather, laws, and challenges. The land belongs to all of us because we all bleed into the same soil.

If we want real healing, we must abandon the idea that ancestral grievance entitles any group to exclusive moral or territorial authority. We must reject the idea that justice means eternal guilt for one group and eternal innocence for another. That’s not justice — it’s a new kind of supremacy.

What we need instead is shared ownership of the future.

We are Canadians — not because our ancestors stepped on this soil first, but because we step on it together now. That’s what matters. That’s what builds nations. Not land claims, but common cause.

The question is no longer “Who was here first?”

The question is: “Who is here now — and what can we build together?”

Because this land?

It’s not yours.

It’s not ours.

It’s everyone’s.

And maybe that’s the truest form of reconciliation.

