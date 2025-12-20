MEDIA STATEMENT



Jordan Kealy, MLA – Peace River North



Over the past several days, there has been a LOT of questions, increased speculation, commentary regarding party politics, and alignment in the legislature. I want to be clear with British Columbians.



I have always been, and will continue to be, a steady and consistent voice in this house. I have never wavered in why I am here: to represent my region, my constituents, and the people of British Columbia with integrity, reason, and common sense.



I do not govern by headlines, nor do I make decisions based on political pressure or internal gamesmanship. I see firsthand how politics can become consumed by noise, division, and short-term maneuvering, and I refuse to operate at that level. My responsibility is not to parties; it is to people.



Independent representation matters, especially right now. In Canada, we already have a working example of a legislature built entirely on independent MLAs. In the Northwest Territories, there is no party system. Members are elected as individuals, decisions are debated on their merits, and accountability runs directly to constituents, not party leadership. That consensus-based model has shown that independence is not instability. It is focus, responsibility, and service.



That is the approach I bring to my work.



It means rising above distractions, staying focused on the real issues facing British Columbians, and continuing to be a voice of reason in the Legislature. It means showing up every day prepared, thoughtful, and committed to doing the work, even when that work is difficult or unpopular.



I will continue to stand up for Peace River North. I will continue to advocate for fairness, accountability, and transparency in government. I will continue to speak for British Columbians who are tired of politics as usual and want leadership grounded in steadiness, principle, and respect.



THE PARTY SYTEM IS BROKEN.

BRITISH COLUMBIANS DESERVE BETTER!

AN SYSTEM OF INDEPENDENTS CAN WORK.

