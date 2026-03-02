Citizens' Congress

Katrina
2d

You make some valid points...right now, my concern is DRIPA. I wonder why we are still paying taxes when Eby brought in DRIPA and it seems we don't own our own property. I do think Victoria is becoming more and more difficult to access, so I agree...move the capital to a more centralized location, but I think Kamloops would make more sense given the high level of congestion in Kelowna. Harvey, which is their main thoroughfare is always packed and bumper to bumper.

Chris Enns
2dEdited

Sensible, and thought provoking. But Kelowna is also congested. How many more people (and liberal gov’t types at that) can you handle, or even want there? Rapid transport from Penticton/Kamloops would help, and might get funding if Kelowna were the capital. I think the most likely path to this is as capital for a new secessionist state, probably one that begins at Hope.

