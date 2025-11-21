As conversations intensify across British Columbia in the wake of the Cowichan ruling, many citizens are asking an honest question:

“Is UNDRIP permanent? What are our options?”

This article is not an argument for or against UNDRIP.

It is a clear, factual overview of every lawful mechanism—provincial, federal, legal, and democratic—by which UNDRIP or its implementation can be maintained, modified, or reconsidered.

Different readers will hold different opinions.

Our goal here is to ensure the public is informed, not directed.

Below are the ten main pathways.

Provincial Repeal or Amendment of DRIPA

British Columbia implemented UNDRIP through DRIPA (2019).

A future BC government—or any recognized governing authority—could legitimately:

repeal DRIPA

amend specific clauses

pause implementation

adjust the definition of “Indigenous”

reinterpret UNDRIP as non-binding guidance

This is the fastest and simplest mechanism.

Is DRIPA Void Ab Initio?

A central question arising from the Cowichan ruling is whether British Columbia possessed the competent jurisdiction necessary to enact DRIPA in 2019. This is not a political question—it is a legal one rooted in constitutional principles. In Canadian law, a statute is only valid if the body that passed it had both lawful existence and lawful authority to legislate on the subject matter in question. If that authority is later found to have been absent, the statute is considered ultra vires and may be treated as void ab initio—invalid from the moment it was enacted.

DRIPA depends entirely on the assumption that the Province of British Columbia was the competent jurisdiction to interpret, apply, and operationalize the rights of Indigenous peoples as expressed in UNDRIP. The Cowichan ruling challenges that assumption directly by recognizing that the Province cannot unilaterally define who is Indigenous, nor impose its own interpretations of Indigenous rights without the lawful participation and recognition of the relevant Indigenous Nations themselves.

If the Province lacked that authority in 2019, then DRIPA was built on a jurisdictional foundation that did not legally exist. The consequence is straightforward: if BC never had competent jurisdiction over this domain, then DRIPA was ultra vires at the moment of its creation. Under long-standing doctrine, a statute enacted without lawful authority is not merely flawed—it is treated as though it never had force in the first place.

This does not mean DRIPA is void; only a court can make that determination. But it does mean that DRIPA is now vulnerable to being challenged on precisely these grounds. The legal logic is unavoidable: once the foundation is undermined, any legislation built upon it becomes subject to reconsideration, revision, or nullification.

In plain terms, the Cowichan ruling has opened a serious and unprecedented question: Was DRIPA constitutionally valid in the first place—or was it enacted by a government acting outside its lawful jurisdiction? The answer to that question will shape every subsequent discussion about UNDRIP, governance, and the future legal framework of British Columbia.

Federal Repeal or Amendment of Bill C-15

Canada’s federal implementation of UNDRIP is through Bill C-15.

A future Parliament may choose to:

repeal the Act

amend it

limit its enforceability

clarify that UNDRIP cannot override Canada’s constitutional structure

This pathway depends entirely on federal election outcomes.

Constitutional Challenges in Court

Courts may determine that aspects of UNDRIP implementation:

conflict with the Constitution Act, 1867

exceed provincial or federal authority

conflict with Charter equality rights

duplicate or contradict existing Section 35 protections

undermine parliamentary sovereignty

If a court rules any provisions unconstitutional, those sections lose force.

Provincial Refusal to Recognize UNDRIP Interpretations

Even without repealing DRIPA, a province can adopt the position:

“UNDRIP will inform policy, but will not determine law.”

Under this approach, UNDRIP becomes a guiding principle, not a binding framework.

Several countries use this approach with UN declarations.

Provincial Referendum

British Columbians could be asked:

Should BC continue implementing DRIPA?

Should UNDRIP have legal effect in BC?

Should the definition of “Indigenous” be broadened?

A democratic mandate carries powerful legitimacy and is difficult for any government to ignore.

Indigenous Nations Can Block or Modify Implementation

UNDRIP requires cooperation and alignment among Indigenous groups.

If hereditary chiefs, elected chiefs, or nations disagree with how UNDRIP is being applied, they can:

refuse participation

decline shared governance agreements

demand renegotiation

propose alternative frameworks

This is already happening in several regions.

Canada Could Withdraw Its Endorsement Internationally

This is rare but lawful.

Countries may:

withdraw from UN declarations

file reservations

issue interpretive statements

declare incompatibility with domestic law

This remains an available option.

Nullification Through Jurisdictional Breakdown

If a government is determined to lack “competent jurisdiction,” then:

any legislation it enacted may be void from the start

implementation authority collapses

UNDRIP obligations cannot be fulfilled

new legal frameworks may be required

This scenario is now being actively discussed in BC.

Public Non-Cooperation

If the population broadly rejects a policy framework, governments eventually:

revise it

replace it

restrict it

This has been true in every major democratic shift, from Brexit to provincial autonomy movements.

Public sentiment matters.

Parliamentary Supremacy

Canada’s system rests on parliamentary supremacy:

Provincial legislatures can change provincial law

Parliament can change federal law

Courts interpret but do not make law

UN declarations have no force without domestic legislation

What elected representatives implement, they can also repeal or revise.

Conclusion: UNDRIP Is Not Set in Stone

Different British Columbians will have different visions for the future:

Some see UNDRIP as essential for reconciliation

Some believe it requires revision

Some believe it should be repealed

Some believe it should be broadened

Some believe a new governance framework is needed

Some believe a hybrid model is the most stable path

Whatever direction society chooses, one fact is clear:

UNDRIP is not irreversible.

It is subject to the same democratic, legal, and constitutional processes as any other policy.

The future should be guided by informed citizens, not by fear, confusion, or assumptions about what is locked in.

This article is simply one step toward clarity.