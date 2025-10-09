Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Home
Notes
Archive
About

September 2025

August 2025

Unleash Your Potential: Why Manus AI is the Game-Changer You've Been Waiting For
Are you curious about Artificial Intelligence but feel overwhelmed by the jargon and complexity? Have you dabbled with AI tools like ChatGPT, Grok, or…
  
Citizens Congress
1
Take Back Control: Why Your Town Should Become a Citizens Congress
Fire the Politicians, Keep the Services, and Build a Democracy That Actually Belongs to You.
  
Citizens Congress
6
Carbon Taxes Aren’t Climate Change
The narrative has been hijacked. Let’s separate science from politics and expose why taxing Canadians does nothing to change the global climate.
  
Citizens Congress
9
Why Carbon Tariffs Beat Carbon Taxes
Canada’s Carbon Tax punishes citizens while letting high-emission imports in for free. A Carbon Tariff would flip the script.
  
Citizens Congress
2
The Party Machine Comes for Your Town: Why B.C. Conservatives’ New Civic Party is a Threat to Local Democracy
How provincial party machines are moving to hijack your city council—and what citizens can do to stop them.
  
Citizens Congress
When City Hall Rewards Intimidation: The Dangerous Precedent in West Kelowna
West Kelowna CAO, Ron Bowles, cancelled a public concert because of phone threats and in doing so set a precedent: in this city, anonymous intimidation…
  
Citizens Congress
Canola Isn’t “Heart-Healthy.” It’s an Industrial Commodity Oil With a Pesticide Problem.
Canola is a pesticide-intensive crop and ultra-processed oil. The nutritional science is mixed, but the environments science is not!
  
Citizens Congress
1
© 2025 Nick Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture