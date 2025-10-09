Citizens' Congress
Four Hundred Ostriches, One Order — How a BC Farm Became a National Stress Test for Bureaucratic Power
What Tyrants are Willing To do With YOUR MONEY in Defence of The Indefensible
11 hrs ago
•
Citizens Congress
September 2025
Cultural Stress Imprints: How Corruption Becomes Biological Memory
What if corruption isn’t just a moral failure, but a biological inheritance?
Sep 19
•
Citizens Congress
2
Whitepaper Report: Dominion, Smartmatic, Venezuela & Election Integrity (2020–2025)
Implications for Canada
Sep 5
•
Citizens Congress
3
Adapt or Be Left Behind: Why the DIA Browser Signals the Future
The browser revolution is here. Hesitate, and you’re already obsolete.
Sep 4
•
Citizens Congress
Code Red Hysteria: Why Wynton Hall’s AI Diatribe Misses the Point
A Conservative Response to the Fear mongering About Artificial Intelligence
Sep 3
•
Citizens Congress
1
August 2025
Unleash Your Potential: Why Manus AI is the Game-Changer You've Been Waiting For
Are you curious about Artificial Intelligence but feel overwhelmed by the jargon and complexity? Have you dabbled with AI tools like ChatGPT, Grok, or…
Aug 28
•
Citizens Congress
1
1
Take Back Control: Why Your Town Should Become a Citizens Congress
Fire the Politicians, Keep the Services, and Build a Democracy That Actually Belongs to You.
Aug 26
•
Citizens Congress
4
6
Carbon Taxes Aren’t Climate Change
The narrative has been hijacked. Let’s separate science from politics and expose why taxing Canadians does nothing to change the global climate.
Aug 26
•
Citizens Congress
1
9
Why Carbon Tariffs Beat Carbon Taxes
Canada’s Carbon Tax punishes citizens while letting high-emission imports in for free. A Carbon Tariff would flip the script.
Aug 25
•
Citizens Congress
2
The Party Machine Comes for Your Town: Why B.C. Conservatives’ New Civic Party is a Threat to Local Democracy
How provincial party machines are moving to hijack your city council—and what citizens can do to stop them.
Aug 22
•
Citizens Congress
2
When City Hall Rewards Intimidation: The Dangerous Precedent in West Kelowna
West Kelowna CAO, Ron Bowles, cancelled a public concert because of phone threats and in doing so set a precedent: in this city, anonymous intimidation…
Aug 21
•
Citizens Congress
1
Canola Isn’t “Heart-Healthy.” It’s an Industrial Commodity Oil With a Pesticide Problem.
Canola is a pesticide-intensive crop and ultra-processed oil. The nutritional science is mixed, but the environments science is not!
Aug 15
•
Citizens Congress
1
1
